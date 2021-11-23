ALL BEST ICO 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $489,074.00 (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded up 24,139.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. ALL BEST ICO has a market capitalization of $9.87 million and $489,074.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 12,330.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00046804 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00238275 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00087722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 666,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 477,303,767 coins. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

