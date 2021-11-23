Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Stock Position Lowered by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alleghany worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Shares of Y stock opened at $698.86 on Tuesday. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $563.47 and a 1-year high of $737.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $655.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $672.58.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS.

Y has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.