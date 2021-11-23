Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

AESE stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $4.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06.

In other Allied Esports Entertainment news, Director Adam J. Pliska sold 106,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $204,855.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 64,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $117,969.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

