Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 795 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 11.8% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 12.8% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,828,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $718,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

GOOGL traded down $23.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,902.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,704. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,848.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,662.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

