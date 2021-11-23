Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lowered by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price objective (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,927.00 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,848.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,662.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

