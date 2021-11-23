Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 34 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $524.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $496.97. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $394.32 and a 1 year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

