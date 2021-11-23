Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 63.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,871 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after acquiring an additional 639,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after acquiring an additional 66,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,027,000 after acquiring an additional 324,815 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $429.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $326.06 and a 12-month high of $435.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.27.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

