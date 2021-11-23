Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $271,000 Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 92.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,829 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 15,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

IBB opened at $153.68 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $138.07 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.42 and a 200-day moving average of $161.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

