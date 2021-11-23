Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $69.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.73.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

