Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.71.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $257.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 95.27%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

