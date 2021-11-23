Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 128,628 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,628 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 562.1% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 804,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,525,000 after purchasing an additional 682,876 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,847,000 after acquiring an additional 23,103 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 752.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 121,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 107,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4,252.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after acquiring an additional 99,644 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.06 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $100.06 and a 12 month high of $100.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.10.

