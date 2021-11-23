Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 73,682 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,682 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 500.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,800 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,568,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,307,000 after acquiring an additional 802,826 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 579.5% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 500,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,772,000 after acquiring an additional 426,500 shares during the period. Signify Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at $22,499,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at $19,921,000.

Shares of KRE opened at $74.27 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $75.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.62.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

