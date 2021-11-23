Amalgamated Bank Acquires 9,187 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,780.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 7,457,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 22.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,429,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,727,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,584 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 82.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after acquiring an additional 923,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

CLNE stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.86.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.07.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

