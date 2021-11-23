Amalgamated Bank Acquires New Stake in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Hyliion during the second quarter valued at $894,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Hyliion during the second quarter valued at $1,881,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hyliion by 17.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hyliion by 198.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 218,182 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Hyliion by 188.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 73,116 shares during the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $1,792,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,072,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,292,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $1,827,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $9,348,000. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

HYLN opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $27.30.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

