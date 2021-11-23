Amalgamated Bank Acquires Shares of 15,235 Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 419.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 144,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 134,515 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 451.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 119,290 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 101,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,074,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ RGP opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $607.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $19.44.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $183.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Resources Connection’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $544,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

