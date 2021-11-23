Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $434.31 million, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.07. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Computer Programs and Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $36,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,582.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $363,527.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,818 shares of company stock worth $756,673 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Computer Programs and Systems Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

