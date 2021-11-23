Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Reduced by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.3% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,572.57 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,405.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,400.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.89, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11.
Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,144.44.
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,006 shares of company stock valued at $291,672,399. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.