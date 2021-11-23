Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Reduced by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.3% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,572.57 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,405.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,400.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.89, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,144.44.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,006 shares of company stock valued at $291,672,399. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.