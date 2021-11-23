American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEP. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.13.

American Electric Power stock opened at $84.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $537,999. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 12.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 5.3% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

