American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

NYSE:AIG opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.08. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.09%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

