American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 61.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazelview Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the third quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 143,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.4% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 10,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 4.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.4% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 3,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in American Tower by 73.1% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 2,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.71.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $257.63 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

