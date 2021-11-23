American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Gap Down to $71.63

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.63, but opened at $67.21. American Woodmark shares last traded at $65.63, with a volume of 551 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.01.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $396,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,165. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 18.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

