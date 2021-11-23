Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.90 Billion

Brokerages expect that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will report sales of $6.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.98 billion. Amgen posted sales of $6.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year sales of $26.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.87 billion to $26.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $26.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.34 billion to $27.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Amgen by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.36 on Friday, hitting $205.09. The company had a trading volume of 79,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.50 and a 200-day moving average of $228.28. Amgen has a 1 year low of $200.47 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

