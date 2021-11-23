AmonD Tops 1-Day Volume of $11,350.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last week, AmonD has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. AmonD has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $11,350.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AmonD

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 835,430,514 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

