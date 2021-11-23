Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.66. Amphenol reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amphenol.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Truist lifted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $4,594,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 227,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,372,275. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.8% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.20. The stock had a trading volume of 64,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,323. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $86.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphenol (APH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.