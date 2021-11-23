Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $46.49

Shares of Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.49 and last traded at $46.49, with a volume of 290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMFPF. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplifon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average of $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The company was founded by Algernon Charles Holland in 1950 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

