ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AMSSY stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.60. AMS has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71.

Several research firms have commented on AMSSY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMS presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

