Analysts Anticipate Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.56. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $90.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBCF. Raymond James increased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 14.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth $254,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 392.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,442,000 after acquiring an additional 317,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,608.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

SBCF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $36.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,700. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

