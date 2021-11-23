Analysts Expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.62 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will report $20.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.05 million and the lowest is $20.21 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $19.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year sales of $80.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.94 million to $80.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $88.68 million, with estimates ranging from $86.40 million to $92.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capital Southwest.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 48.21% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSWC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

In related news, Director William R. Thomas III purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $110,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,359.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,014.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,436 shares of company stock worth $228,729. 7.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.60. 46,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,820. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $28.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $644.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.