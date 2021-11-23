Analysts Expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.62 Million

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will report $20.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.05 million and the lowest is $20.21 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $19.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year sales of $80.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.94 million to $80.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $88.68 million, with estimates ranging from $86.40 million to $92.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 48.21% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSWC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

In related news, Director William R. Thomas III purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $110,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,359.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,014.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,436 shares of company stock worth $228,729. 7.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.60. 46,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,820. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $28.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $644.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.