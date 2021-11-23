Analysts Expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.21 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will report sales of $13.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.95 billion to $13.39 billion. Charter Communications posted sales of $12.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year sales of $51.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.03 billion to $51.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $54.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.22 billion to $55.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Charter Communications.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHTR. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $803.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $5.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $674.24. 85,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,839. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $716.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $726.96. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $585.45 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 80.8% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 412,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,241,000 after acquiring an additional 51,164 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after acquiring an additional 991,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.7% during the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 174,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.