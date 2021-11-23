Analysts Expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to post $83.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.19 million to $83.90 million. Digi International reported sales of $73.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year sales of $363.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.45 million to $364.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $403.95 million, with estimates ranging from $399.29 million to $408.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

Shares of DGII traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.46. 101,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,736. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05. Digi International has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The stock has a market cap of $800.24 million, a PE ratio of 78.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18.

In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $957,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Digi International by 50.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Digi International by 116,225.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Digi International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

