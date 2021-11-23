Analysts Expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Juniper Networks posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.33. 2,894,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,670,024. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.84, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $173,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,439 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,457,000 after acquiring an additional 951,771 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.4% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 13,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 158.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 81.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 201,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 90,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

