Analysts Expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. TEGNA posted earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,791,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,449 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,832,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,469,000 after acquiring an additional 215,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,930,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,189,000 after acquiring an additional 833,076 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,311,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,923,000 after acquiring an additional 390,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,026,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,584,000 after acquiring an additional 119,673 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGNA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.14. 12,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,467. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $22.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.18%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

