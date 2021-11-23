Analysts Set ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) PT at $10.55

Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.55.

ADT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADT stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $8.87. 4,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,727. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 2.15. ADT has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -29.17%.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

