Analysts Set Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) PT at $12.71

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

AFMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Affimed alerts:

AFMD stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,446. Affimed has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $648.69 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Affimed by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.