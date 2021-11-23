Analysts Set Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Target Price at $36.89

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.89.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.06. 21,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,864,524. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.92.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

