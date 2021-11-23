Analysts Set Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Target Price at $415.50

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $415.50.

CRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $452.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total value of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock traded down $6.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $368.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $224.06 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.