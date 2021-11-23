Analysts Set Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) PT at $21.00

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.07. 329,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $29.45.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 12.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 7.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.