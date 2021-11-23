Analysts Set Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) PT at €13.59

Shares of Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €13.59 ($15.44).

ENI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.70 ($15.57) target price on ENI in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on ENI in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) price objective on ENI in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.48) price objective on ENI in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on ENI in a report on Monday.

ENI traded up €0.15 ($0.17) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €12.32 ($14.00). 12,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. ENI has a one year low of €7.83 ($8.90) and a one year high of €12.81 ($14.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.85.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

