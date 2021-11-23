Analysts Set ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Target Price at $109.33

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.33.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

EXLS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.70. 143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ExlService has a one year low of $76.39 and a one year high of $138.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.89.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 16,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $2,059,202.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,620 shares of company stock worth $8,464,133 over the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ExlService by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

