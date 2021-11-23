Analysts Set Expectations for Bath & Body Works Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) – B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.17 for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BBWI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

NYSE BBWI opened at $75.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

