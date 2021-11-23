Analysts Set Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Target Price at C$27.08

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.08.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares set a C$26.25 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$24.25 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock opened at C$22.18 on Friday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52-week low of C$18.37 and a 52-week high of C$25.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$888.75 million and a P/E ratio of 8.72.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

