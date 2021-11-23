Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Chegg (CHGG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) recently:

11/16/2021 – Chegg was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

11/9/2021 – Chegg had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

11/5/2021 – Chegg was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

11/2/2021 – Chegg had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Chegg was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $117.00.

11/2/2021 – Chegg was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $107.00.

11/2/2021 – Chegg had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $49.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Chegg was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Chegg was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/2/2021 – Chegg was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/2/2021 – Chegg was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Chegg was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $88.00.

11/2/2021 – Chegg was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

10/27/2021 – Chegg had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Chegg had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Chegg stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $25.02. 124,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,192. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 74.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,498 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Chegg by 3.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,863,000 after buying an additional 670,026 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Chegg in the second quarter valued at $48,985,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Chegg by 101.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,005,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,596,000 after acquiring an additional 506,785 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

