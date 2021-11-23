Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ: TACO):

11/17/2021 – Del Taco Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Del Taco is the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the United States, serving more than three million guests each week. At Del Taco, menu items are made to order with fresh ingredients, including Cheddar cheese grated from 40-pound blocks, handmade pico de gallo salsa, lard-free beans slow-cooked from scratch, and marinated chicken grilled in the restaurant. The menu includes classic Mexican dishes such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos as well as American favorites including hamburgers, crinkle-cut fries and shakes. The company was founded on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA. “

11/16/2021 – Del Taco Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/12/2021 – Del Taco Restaurants is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Del Taco Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Del Taco Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/19/2021 – Del Taco Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Del Taco Restaurants had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

TACO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.16. 575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,969. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66. The firm has a market cap of $296.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 146.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 684,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 26,620 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

