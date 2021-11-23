Analyzing OptimumBank (OPHC) and Its Peers

OptimumBank (NASDAQ: OPHC) is one of 169 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare OptimumBank to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings for OptimumBank and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|OptimumBank
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|OptimumBank Competitors
|1572
|7390
|6654
|356
|2.36
Profitability
This table compares OptimumBank and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OptimumBank
|20.65%
|8.19%
|0.74%
|OptimumBank Competitors
|27.45%
|11.91%
|1.20%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares OptimumBank and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OptimumBank
|$7.00 million
|-$780,000.00
|8.17
|OptimumBank Competitors
|$6.74 billion
|$1.18 billion
|11.53
OptimumBank’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank. OptimumBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
14.4% of OptimumBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of OptimumBank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility and Risk
OptimumBank has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimumBank’s competitors have a beta of 1.18, indicating that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
OptimumBank competitors beat OptimumBank on 9 of the 10 factors compared.
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks. The company was founded on March 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
