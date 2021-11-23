Analyzing OptimumBank (OPHC) and Its Peers

OptimumBank (NASDAQ: OPHC) is one of 169 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare OptimumBank to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get OptimumBank alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for OptimumBank and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A OptimumBank Competitors 1572 7390 6654 356 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 3.17%. Given OptimumBank’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OptimumBank has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares OptimumBank and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank 20.65% 8.19% 0.74% OptimumBank Competitors 27.45% 11.91% 1.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OptimumBank and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank $7.00 million -$780,000.00 8.17 OptimumBank Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.53

OptimumBank’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank. OptimumBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.4% of OptimumBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of OptimumBank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

OptimumBank has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimumBank’s competitors have a beta of 1.18, indicating that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OptimumBank competitors beat OptimumBank on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks. The company was founded on March 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.