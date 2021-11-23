Analyzing Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) and Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) and Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Precipio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A Precipio -124.55% -55.13% -40.36%

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Precipio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid Micro Biosystems $16.08 million 41.08 -$37.08 million N/A N/A Precipio $6.09 million 6.90 -$10.63 million N/A N/A

Precipio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rapid Micro Biosystems and Precipio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Precipio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rapid Micro Biosystems presently has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 69.98%. Precipio has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 278.38%. Given Precipio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Precipio is more favorable than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Precipio shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Precipio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rapid Micro Biosystems beats Precipio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc.is a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.