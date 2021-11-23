Andesa Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,331 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 5.9% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Unilever by 11.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Unilever by 3.2% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 233,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Unilever by 33.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

UL opened at $52.04 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.27 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

