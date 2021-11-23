Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 14,930 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,930 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.3% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 31.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 126,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $2,379,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 35.9% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Shares of JNJ opened at $160.57 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $142.86 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.83 and its 200 day moving average is $167.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $422.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

