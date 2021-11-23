Andesa Financial Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 50.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,851 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $108.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.63. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $97.22 and a one year high of $159.70.

