Anthony P. Mack Buys 25,125 Shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Stock

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) CEO Anthony P. Mack bought 25,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,248.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VRPX opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $48,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $90,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures non-opioid and non-addictive pharmaceutical products using drug delivery systems for pain management. The company offers products, such as Epoladerm, a diclofenac metered-dose spray film for acute musculoskeletal pain; Probudur (LBL100), long-acting bupivacaine liposomal gel for postoperative pain management; OSF200 for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; and NES100 (Envelta), an exogenous enkephalin intranasal spray for acute and chronic pain.

