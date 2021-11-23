APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Short Interest Up 17.3% in October

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,290,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the October 14th total of 13,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on APA from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of APA by 1,385.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562,493 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 43.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,293,000 after buying an additional 4,533,555 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 1,336.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419,505 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in APA in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,520,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in APA by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 4.76. APA has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $31.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

